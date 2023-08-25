Two arrested on murder charge in Belagavi

August 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police have arrested two men on the charge of killing a youth man in Kutaranatti village in Belagavi district. The case was solved and accused arrested within 24 hours of the offence.

The police arrested 43-year-old Manjunath Hongal and 38-year-old Adiveppa Bolettin on the charge of killing Sangamesh Tigadi.

Villagers alerted the police about a body on Gokak-Murgod Road on August 19. A team of investigating officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramanagouda Hatti visited the spot along with crime scene officers. They found some clues, including a blood-stained paper with a number on it. It helped them identify the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

A search of CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts showed that the two accused had got the victim intoxicated before taking him to a secluded place and killing him. Investigation is on.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil has congratulated the investigating team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.