HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on murder charge, another accused absconding

September 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi City Police in coordination with Maharashtra Police have arrested two youth on the charge of bludgeoning a man to death in Belagavi.

Officers from Mal Maruti Police Station arrested 20-year-old Prathamesh Dhamendra Kasabekar and 21-year-old Akasha Kadappa Pawar, both from Kolhapur. Another accused in the case is absconding.

The two face the charge of killing in cold blood 25-year-old Nagaraj Erappa Gadivaddara in Shiva Basava Nagar in the city on Thursday.

CCTV footage showed the three accused, who were on a bike, stopping at a street corner and waiting for Gadivaddara to arrive.

One of the accused then tiptoes behind an unsuspecting victim and smashes his head with a stone repeatedly. “From the clip, it seems that Gadivaddara does not recognise his assailants. That gave us some clues. Some intelligence from the ground revealed that the accused are from Kolhapur. We worked through Kolhapur Police in tracing the assailants,” a police officer said.

The police said that one of the accused was upset with Gadivaddara who earlier tried to give him some advice about his [accused] extra-marital affair.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Narayan Rao Baramani, Inspectors J.M. Kalimirchi, Honnappa Talwar, S. Shreeshail and others, which was constituted by Deputy Commissioner Shekhar H.T., arrested the accused.

Investigation is on to arrest the other accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.