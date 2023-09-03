Two arrested on murder charge, another accused absconding

September 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi City Police in coordination with Maharashtra Police have arrested two youth on the charge of bludgeoning a man to death in Belagavi.

Officers from Mal Maruti Police Station arrested 20-year-old Prathamesh Dhamendra Kasabekar and 21-year-old Akasha Kadappa Pawar, both from Kolhapur. Another accused in the case is absconding.

The two face the charge of killing in cold blood 25-year-old Nagaraj Erappa Gadivaddara in Shiva Basava Nagar in the city on Thursday.

CCTV footage showed the three accused, who were on a bike, stopping at a street corner and waiting for Gadivaddara to arrive.

One of the accused then tiptoes behind an unsuspecting victim and smashes his head with a stone repeatedly. “From the clip, it seems that Gadivaddara does not recognise his assailants. That gave us some clues. Some intelligence from the ground revealed that the accused are from Kolhapur. We worked through Kolhapur Police in tracing the assailants,” a police officer said.

The police said that one of the accused was upset with Gadivaddara who earlier tried to give him some advice about his [accused] extra-marital affair.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Narayan Rao Baramani, Inspectors J.M. Kalimirchi, Honnappa Talwar, S. Shreeshail and others, which was constituted by Deputy Commissioner Shekhar H.T., arrested the accused.

Investigation is on to arrest the other accused.