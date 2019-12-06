Two arrested on charge of theft

The Sagar police recently arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in vehicle thefts.
They identified the arrested as Tajuddin P.K., a resident of Shivamogga city, and Arshad, a resident of Basavapattana village in Channagiri taluk. In wake of the slew of complaints of vehicle thefts lodged in Sagar taluk, a special police team was formed to nab the culprits.
Police personnel who were part of the special team intercepted the duo who were moving on a bike in a suspicious manner near Varadahalli Circle in Sagar city. The arrested confessed their involvement in vehicle theft incidents in various parts of Shivamogga district.
The police also seized one stolen car and seven stolen bikes from the arrested. The total worth of the vehicles seized from them is estimated to be at ₹16.4 lakh.
