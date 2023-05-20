Two arrested on charge of murder

May 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi police arrested two persons on charges of killing a young man from Marihal village over old rivalry. A team of city police arrested Akshayakumar Nagappa Konakeri, 23, of Sulebhavi village, and Rajesab Hanif Mulla, 23, of Marihal.

They face charges of attacking Mahantesh Rudrappa Karalingannanar, 23, with deadly weapons in Marihal village, killing him instantly.

The victim’s brother Santosh Karalingannanavar filed a complaint with the Marihal police station on Friday. The team, led by Assistant Commissioner Prashant Siddanagoudar and inspector Chandrashekar Tigadi, investigated the crime and arrested the accused in a few hours of the complaint being filed.

Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha congratulated the police, said a release.