HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of murder

May 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police arrested two persons on charges of killing a young man from Marihal village over old rivalry. A team of city police arrested Akshayakumar Nagappa Konakeri, 23, of Sulebhavi village, and Rajesab Hanif Mulla, 23, of Marihal.

They face charges of attacking Mahantesh Rudrappa Karalingannanar, 23, with deadly weapons in Marihal village, killing him instantly.

The victim’s brother Santosh Karalingannanavar filed a complaint with the Marihal police station on Friday. The team, led by Assistant Commissioner Prashant Siddanagoudar and inspector Chandrashekar Tigadi, investigated the crime and arrested the accused in a few hours of the complaint being filed.

Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha congratulated the police, said a release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / crime / murder / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.