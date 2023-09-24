ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, murder case solved

September 24, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi District Police have cracked a murder case that was earlier believed to be a road accident in Goravanakolla village near Saundatti. Two people have been arrested on the charge of murder.

The body of Mahantesh Alagodi was found near the irrigation canal in Goravanakolla village a few days ago. It was believed that he died in a road accident as he was riding his bike in an inebriated condition.

However, investigating officers suspected foul play and interrogated his brother Siddappa Alagodi.

It turned out that Siddappa Alagodi and his associate Babu Lamani killed his younger brother. They had got him drunk, strangulated him and threw the body and his bike nearby, making it look like a road accident.

Saundatti Police have registered a case.

