Two arrested in connection with attack on Bhairagonda gang

Vijayapura District Police have arrested two persons in connection with the attack on rowdy-sheeter Mahadev Bhairagonda and the murder of two of his associates.

Nagappa Peeragonda, driver of the tipper that hit the car in which the Bhairagond party was travelling, and Vijay Talikoti, who tipped off the rival gang members about the movement of Bhairagonda and his associates, were arrested by a special team.

“Interrogation of the two has revealed several important clues in the case,” Inspector-General of Police, Northern Range, Raghavendra Suhas told The Hindu.

“We are suspecting that two rival gangs got together to attack the Bhairagonda gang. We have some information to show the involvement of the Chadchan gang, traditional rivals of the Bhairagonda gang, and Madiwalayya Hiremath, a habitual offender who is trying to build his own gang.

Long-standing rivalry and the desire for power and money seem to be the motives for the ambush, he said.

Bhairagonda, who received gun shot injuries, has undergone a surgery. He is under treatment in a private hospital in Vijayapura.