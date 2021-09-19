Moral policing | Two persons arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police take suo motu action after clip shows colleagues from different faiths being harassed.

The Sadduguntepalya police, on Saturday, took suo motu action and arrested two people on the charge of moral policing after they allegedly harassed a man and a woman from two different communities for riding a bike together.

A video clip of the incident, which took place at Dairy Circle on Friday evening, showed the men harassing and shaming the burqa-clad woman and assaulting her friend who was riding the bike.

“They were colleagues at a private firm,” said a police officer.

As people gathered to watch, the men questioned the woman and asked her why she was travelling with another man. They made her share her family’s number and called them up. The clip showed the duo verbally harassing the woman’s family for allowing her to travel with a man on a bike. They then forced her to get off the bike and insisted she take an autorickshaw home.

The video went viral on social media prompting the jurisdictional Sadduguntepalya police into action and they arrested the men within 12 hours of the incident.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant praised the swift action of the police and announced a reward for the team.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also commended the police. “In connection with the case of assault on a bike rider travelling along with a woman of different faith, @BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly. A case is registered and legal action is initiated. My government deals with such incidents with an iron hand,” he posted on Twitter.