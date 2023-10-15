ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, gold ornaments recovered in Kalaburagi

October 15, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner R. Chetan addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi Police arrested two robbers involved in house break-ins and recovered gold ornaments weighing 298 grams valued at ₹17.88 lakh here on Sunday.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, addressing presspersons, said that the accused have been identified as 26-year-old Sheikh Azarhuddin from Outer Ring Road and 23-year-old Mohammad Touseef residing in Noorani Mohalla near Hagaraga Cross in the district.

The Police Commissioner said that both the accused are involved in over 15 chain-snatching cases in different areas in the city. Their total loot has been 298 grams of gold ornaments. Apart from seizing the gold ornaments, the police have seized two motorcycles used in the crime.

Following the increasing number of chain-snatching cases during the evening hours in the city, a city police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi South Sub-division, Bhoote Gowda, Station Bazaar Police Inspector Shakeel Ahmed Angadi, Ashok Nagar Police Inspector Arun Kumar and a team of Crime Branch headed by Basavaraj had spread a dragnet to arrest the two, Mr. Chetan added.

