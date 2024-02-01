GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested, ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized in Mysuru

February 01, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a major Ganja haul, the CCB unit of Mysuru City Police seized ganja weighing around 85 kg and 730 grams which is valued around ₹40 lakh and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Acting on a definite information, the CCB team intercepted a vehicle near Sathagalli here and found ganja was being transported in the vehicle. Two persons were arrested, and the vehicle and mobile phones have been seized, a press release from the police said here.

A case has been registered with CEN Crime Police Station.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested were said to have told the police that ganja was brought from Odisha by train and sold in the city.

The raid was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) S. Jahnavi and CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police S.N. Sandesh Kumar.

