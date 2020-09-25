KarnatakaKALABURAGI 25 September 2020 23:12 IST
Two arrested; ganja, pistol seized
Based on a tip-off, the Kalaburagi Police on Friday arrested two persons and seized ganja and a country-made pistol at Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district.
The police gave the names of the arrested people as Lal Ahmed and Chandrashekar Erappa.
Apart from ganja and the country-made pistol, the police seized a four-wheeler and three mobile phones from the arrested persons. The total value of the seized products was estimated to be ₹ 2.94 lakh.
Jewargi Police have registered a case.
