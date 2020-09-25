Karnataka

Two arrested; ganja, pistol seized

Based on a tip-off, the Kalaburagi Police on Friday arrested two persons and seized ganja and a country-made pistol at Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district.

The police gave the names of the arrested people as Lal Ahmed and Chandrashekar Erappa.

Apart from ganja and the country-made pistol, the police seized a four-wheeler and three mobile phones from the arrested persons. The total value of the seized products was estimated to be ₹ 2.94 lakh.

Jewargi Police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 11:13:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-arrested-ganja-pistol-seized/article32699323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story