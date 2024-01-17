ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for vandalising KSRTC buses

January 17, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for some time in the early hours of Wednesday when a gang of five armed men intercepted two KSRTC buses, smashed the windows and threatened the drivers near Majestic.

The buses belonging to Mysuru and Hunsur were reaching Majestic when the accused, travelling in an autorickshaw in an inebriated state, attacked the buses before fleeing the spot, creating fear among the passengers.

Based on a complaint, the Cottonpet police rushed to the spot and arrested two people, identified as Imran and Arif, within hours while efforts were on to track down others who are still on the run. Police suspect that road rage could be the reason behind the incident but are yet to ascertain why they carried weapons in the autorickshaw, a police officer said.

