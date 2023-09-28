Two arrested for vandalising hotels in Jayanagar during Bengaluru Bandh

September 28, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police on Thursday arrested two individuals, reportedly workers of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for ransacking three hotels in Jayanagar, which was operating during Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh and Somashekhar, while efforts are on to track down their associates.

The accused attacked Udupi Hub situated on 8th F Main, 3rd Block, and two other hotels which were operating during the bandh on September 26. The accused pelted stones and ransacked the premises before fleeing from the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras which helped the police to identify the accused .

Apart from two other hotels which were attacked by the violent protestors, the accused have also attacked a wine store, a super market, a Cafe Coffee Day outlet and another cafe in Jayanagar, the same day. As many as five FIRs have been filed against the unruly mob in Jayanagar police station on the same day.

