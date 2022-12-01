Two arrested for trying to cheat people in Bengaluru

December 01, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyyalikaval police on Thursday arrested two people, who were allegedly trying to cheat people offering to sell iron articles as antiques with special powers .

The accused, Mohammed Mustafa and Mohammed Mubeen, were caught red handed while they were waiting for customers. The police recovered an iron pot, a Nandi statue, an old coin, and a telescope, which the accused claimed to be antiques with a power to increase wealth.

The duo told the police that they sourced the articles from Chitradurga. The police are now seeking the help of experts to check the seized articles and are questioning the accused to ascertain their criminal background.

