  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: Line-ups released

Two arrested for trying to cheat people in Bengaluru

December 01, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyyalikaval police on Thursday arrested two people, who were allegedly trying to cheat people offering to sell iron articles as antiques with special powers .

The accused, Mohammed Mustafa and Mohammed Mubeen, were caught red handed while they were waiting for customers. The police recovered an iron pot, a Nandi statue, an old coin, and a telescope, which the accused claimed to be antiques with a power to increase wealth.

The duo told the police that they sourced the articles from Chitradurga. The police are now seeking the help of experts to check the seized articles and are questioning the accused to ascertain their criminal background.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.