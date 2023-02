February 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police arrested two people and recovered three mobile phones and two bikes worth ₹2.2 lakh from them. The accused Rajkumar, 25, and Venkatesh, 21, from K.R. Puram would move around on motorcycles identifying people with mobile phones and rob them.

Using the same modus operandi, the duo had robbed a mobile phone from Krishnamurthy on February 7. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the duo and arrested them.