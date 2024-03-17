ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for stealing gold

March 17, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Girinagar police on Sunday arrested two habitual offenders from Chennai who used to steal gold valuables from jewellery stores while diverting the attention of the staff.

The accused, identified as Mubarak and Asghar, are habitual offenders involved in several such cases with no past criminal record in the city, police said. However, their luck ran out after they stole 45 grams of gold valuables worth ₹2.7 lakh at Krishna Bankers and Jewellers in Hosakerehalli.

The police tracked down the accused through the call record details and arrested them in Chennai. The police recovered the gold valuables which they had pawned and booked them for theft and cheating.

