Two arrested for spreading false news on virus

Two persons were arrested by the Chamarajanagar police on Friday for spreading false news about COVID-19 on social media platforms.

Lokesh from Chamarajanagar and Nagendra from Nanjangud had spread false information that a girl from Nanjangud had tested positive for the virus.

Soon after the post, which had the girl’s image morphed on a private television channel, was shared on social media platforms, the girl turned up at the Nanjangud town police station to clarify that she was healthy and the post was false.

Subsequently, the post was traced to the accused duo. When they were questioned, it turned out that they had resorted to spreading false information about the girl on account of certain personal reasons, the police said.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, he directed the District Health Officer to lodge a complaint. Based on the complaint, the Chamarajanagar town police arrested Nagendra and Lokesh.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district administration has advised media personnel against photographing or videographing suspected COVID-19 patients.

“The official information of any person testing positive will be provided by the government. So, nobody should publish or believe information provided by unofficial sources”, the district administration said.

The district administration has also warned journalists with 14 days of home quarantine if they interview, photograph or videograph any virus suspect.