Two arrested for smuggling timber

The Kargal police in Sagar taluk have arrested two people in connection with timber smuggling in captive acacia plantation of Mysore Paper Mills at Karuru Hobli in Sagar taluk. The arrested are Manjunath, 54, and Manikantha, 27. Both are residents of Karuru village.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad in a press release on Saturday informed the media that Manjunath, one of the accused, was appointed watcher of the MPM plantation in Karuru. Without the knowledge of his senior officers, he transported 30 tonnes of acacia and Nilgiri timber, worth over ₹ 1.5 lakh. The police recovered the timber transported illegally and seized two trucks and car from the accused.