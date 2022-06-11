Two arrested for slaughtering cow

Alert patrolling by the police led to the arrest of two persons and recovered an autorickshaw loaded with cow meat. The accused Syed Barkath, Imran Pasha and Suhail were riding the rickshaw in HBR Layout early on Thursday without headlights on.

The accused tried to flee but the police managed to intercept the vehicle. They nabbed Barakath and Imran while Suhail managed to escape . Efforts are on to trace him.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused had stolen the cow in front of a house and slaughtered it and were taking the meat to the market to sell it.

The trio have been booked for theft and also under various sections of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1964.