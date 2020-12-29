Karnataka

Two arrested for shooting at deer

Forest personnel arrested two men who are said to be poachers and who had shot at a deer in the Kittur forest in Belagavi district on Monday.

Rajendra Nayak and Yalloji Pingate had shot at the deer in Golihalli range. The wild animal was hurt but escaped.

Forest officers, who came to know about the offence, arrested the poachers.

They seized a gun, bullets, an air gun and other material from the two. Later, they were produced before a court.

However, two other suspected poachers Mohammad Ali Khan and Ataulla Sheegihalli are on the run.

They are a gang of repeat offenders, it was said. They will be caught and dealt with strictly, Chief Conservator B.V. Patil said.

