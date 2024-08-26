GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for sexual assault on minors in Hubballi

Published - August 26, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Police have arrested a 54-year-old truck driver on the charge of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

The accused identified as Noor Ahmed is a neighbour of the minor girl and reportedly took her away in the guise of playing with her.

The Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case under the provisions of PoCSO Act.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused is involved in various criminal activities.

Youth arrested

The Kasabapet Police of Hubballi have arrested 24-year-old Masoom Hulmani on the charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old minor boy. The police have booked a case under the provisions of PoCSO Act.

