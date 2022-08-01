Karnataka

Two arrested for robbing car owners in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:59 IST

The Basavanagudi police on Monday arrested a two habitual offenders who had allegedly robbed a man while he was returning home after visiting his newborn baby.

The accused Jameel Khan and Junaid are habitual offenders from Mysuru and addicted to online gambling. They come to the city whenever they need money and target people driving expensive cars alone and rob them, the police said.

On Sunday, the accused confronted Sanath Shastry, 36, and engineer, from Malleswaram at Tagore underpass while he was returning home after visiting his newborn baby. The accused alleged that he knocked down their bike, injuring one of them. The accused assaulted Sanath and forced him to withdraw ₹40,000 on the pretext of treatment and escaped.

However Mr. Shastry managed to note down their bike number and complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the duo and arrested them. The accused confessed that they had committed similar offences in Bengaluru and Srirangapatana near Mysuru.

