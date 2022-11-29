Two arrested for peddling opium

November 29, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sampangiramanagar police on Monday arrested two people from Rajasthan and recovered two kg of opium worth ₹3 lakh from them.

The accused Kisan Das, 45, and his associate Jagadish Singh, 53, were caught red-handed while they were waiting near RRMR circle for their clients to deliver the drugs, said the police.

The accused confessed that they had sourced the drugs from their source in Rajasthan and brought it to the city by train, they added.

The police have booked the duo under the NDPS Act.

