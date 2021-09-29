Two arrested for opening fire

Belagavi

The police arrested two farmers on the charge of opening fire at a relative in Rajankatti village near Belagavi on Wednesday, in what appears to be an accident.

Shivaraya Muchchandi and his son Balappa Muchchandi were taken to Kakati Police Station after they shot at their relative, Shankarappa, while trying to kill a wild boar that was damaging crops in their field.

Shankarappa walked with the Muchchandis to the field in Rajanakatti for harvesting ragi.

Shankarappa spotted a wild boar and ran behind it to chase it away from the crops. Balappa Muchchandi hurriedly took a gun from his father’s hands and shot at the boar. However, the bullet grazed through Shankarappa’s leg. He is admitted to the district hospital. He is out of danger, doctors said.

Licence for the double barrel gun has been issued in the name of Shivaraya Muchchandi. But Balappa Muchchandi used it and both have been booked under IPC and some provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.