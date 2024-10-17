ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for murder of Belagavi moneylender

Published - October 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police arrested two men on the charge of murdering a city-based moneylender and businessman Santhosh.

Shobit Gowda from Mangaluru and his associate were picked up from a hotel in Hubballi. They are being produced before court, the police said.

The victim’s wife, Uma, who is suspected to have hatched a conspiracy in the offence, is likely to be arrested.

Shobit and Uma planned to kill the moneylender after she complained to him about her abusive husband. They met through a social media platform.

She gave her husband sleeping pills on the night of October 9. Then, three of the accused suffocated him to death using a pillow. The woman said that her husband died of a heart attack. He was buried the next day.

Their daughter, who is studying in Bengaluru, returned to Belagavi and aired suspicion before lodging a complaint with the police.

A team led by Police Inspector J.M. Kalimirchi investigated the case. The officers have collected enough clues to proceed with the investigation culminating in a charge-sheet, a senior officer said.

