Two arrested for murder in Shivamogga

Hassan

10 August 2021 23:50 IST

The Shivamogga police on Monday arrested two people on the charge of murdering a youngster following a squabble in Kote police limits in the city. The arrested are Ajgar Khan, 21, of Tank Mohalla, and Athik Pasha, 36, of Ragi Gudda in the town.

The accused allegedly murdered Rahil, 21, of Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga.

Rahil had a squabble with the accused on Sunday night. While he was riding his bike, he accidentally hit a cyclist belonging to Ajgar’s family. Following this, Ajgar and his uncle Athik developed a grudge against Rahil. They spotted Rahil on Monday in Tank Mohalla and stopped him. Following a heated argument, the accused attacked Rahil with a knife. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Kote police have registered a case under IPC Section 302.