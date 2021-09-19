Two arrested for moral policing and harassing colleagues on a bike

Police swing into action after a video clip went viral

The Sadduguntepalya police on Saturday took suo motu action and arrested two people for moral policing after they allegedly harassed a man and a woman from different communities for riding on a bike together.

A video clip of the incident, which took place at Dairy Circle on Friday evening, showed the men harassing and shaming a woman in burqa and assaulting her male friend who was riding the bike. “They both worked for a private firm and were colleagues,” said a police officer..

As a crowd gathered around them, the men questioned the woman and asked her why she was travelling with another man. They made her share her family’s number and called them up. The clip showed the duo verbally harassing the woman’s family for allowing her to travel with a man from another community. They then forced her to get off the bike and insisted she take an auto-rickshaw back home.

The video went viral on social media prompting the police to take action. They arrested the men within 12 hours of the incident. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant appreciated the swift action of the police and announced a reward for the team.