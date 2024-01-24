Two arrested for killing friend who harassed minor sister

January 24, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The railway police cracked a murder case and arrested two youths who had allegedly murdered their friend to stop him from stalking and harassing the minor sister of one of the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Railways, Soumyalatha K.S. said that based on the station master’s information, the police found the body of an unidentified youth lying on the track at Ramanagara railway station. The police found a blood soaked cement brick that was suspected to have been used to smash the head of the deceased. The police registered a case of murder and recovered a chit from the pocket of the deceased containing a mobile phone number.

Using the number, the police identified the deceased as Arbaz Pasha, 24, from Tipunagar in Ramanagara. The police analysed the movements of the deceased and found that his two friends Syed Ilyas, 20, and Zaheer Ahmed, 20, were last seen with Arbaz. Further examination of their call record details confirmed their role in the murder and the police team tracked down the accused and arrested them.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused were friends from the same locality and worked as labourers in a silk factory in Ramanagara. Probe revealed that Arbaz used to stalk and harass the minor sister of Zaheer so much that the family had to take her out of school. Despite repeated warnings, Arbaz continued to harass the girl and also badmouth the mother of the girl.

Enraged by this, Zaheer decided to eliminate Arbaz and invited him for a party on January 21. After couple of drinks, Zaheer took Arbaz near the railway station tracks and attacked him with hockey sticks and used a cement block to smash his head with the help of Syed Ilyas. The duo decided to make the murder look like an accident and later decided to burn the body. They even bought a bottle of petrol, but could not execute the job as people started moving around, said the police.

The accused returned home with blood stained clothes, washed up, and disposed off the clothes and slept after having dinner. The family of the accused were aware that they had killed Arbaz but failed to inform the police, police sources said.

The duo has now been arrested on charges of murder and further investigation is on to ascertain the role of others.