Two arrested for house break theft

November 16, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High grounds police on Tuesday arrested two people and recovered stolen valuables worth ₹5 lakh from them.

Maqsood Khan and his associate Faraaz Ahmed burgled a milk booth and a house in High grounds station limits and escaped with gold valuables and mobile phones.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV footage and recovered the valuables and a scooter they had used to commit the crime.

