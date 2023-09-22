ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for highway robbery

September 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons for the robberies on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

A statement from the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, said a special team arrested two persons on September 20.

The police also recovered the robbed gold ornaments, totally weighing 92 grams; a two-wheeler without registration number plate they were using to commit the crimes, and two helmets and two knives from the accused.

The police said they were on the lookout for two more persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police claim to have solved four robberies on the highway including two reported in the limits of Srirangapatna rural police station and one each in Srirangapatna town police station and Maddur police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US