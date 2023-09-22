HamberMenu
Two arrested for highway robbery

September 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons for the robberies on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

A statement from the Superintendent of Police, Mandya, said a special team arrested two persons on September 20.

The police also recovered the robbed gold ornaments, totally weighing 92 grams; a two-wheeler without registration number plate they were using to commit the crimes, and two helmets and two knives from the accused.

The police said they were on the lookout for two more persons.

However, the police claim to have solved four robberies on the highway including two reported in the limits of Srirangapatna rural police station and one each in Srirangapatna town police station and Maddur police station.

