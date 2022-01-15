Two arrested for highway dacoity in Mysuru

; The Bilikere police in Mysuru has arrested two persons involved in an alleged highway dacoity reported from Bilikere on January 6.

Police said the complainant, who was driving a truck loaded with iron from a factory in Tumakuru, was proceeding to Kerala via Kunigal, Maddur and Mysuru, when a gang of five persons in a car waylaid the truck near Bilikere around 10.45 p.m. on January 6.

The five persons in the car assaulted the truck driver, snatched ₹10,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him. The assailants were speaking in Kannada, the victim said in the complaint.

The police swung into action and arrested two of the accused and seized the car used for the crime. The police also recovered ₹2,000 cash from the accused.