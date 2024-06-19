Two arrested for gunning down rowdy-sheeter in Chadchan

Vijayapura Police have arrested two men on the charge of killing a rowdy-sheeter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of officers arrested 29-year-old Ismail Gulabasabha Sheikh and 36-year-old Zafar Lalasaba Masali from Chadchan town in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

The two now face the charge of shooting at close range Ashoka Mallappa Gantagal and killing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s wife, Sonabai Ashoka Gantagal, a BJP member in the Chadchan Town Panchayat, earlier complained that unidentified men killed her husband.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters that a country-made pistol and three live bullets were seized from the accused.

During interrogation, the two admitted to shooting at Ashok Gantagal over a long-pending dispute and killing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that efforts are on to round up other accused in the case. Investigation is on.

The team that arrested the two consisted of Sub-Inspectors Sanjay Kallur, and V. Golasangi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rangoo Rathod, constables M.N. Honnakatty, M.G. Pawar, R.H. Donagi, Mallu Dyamagola, Shekhara Lamani, S.G. Navi, he said.

Additional Superintendents of Police Shankar Marihal and Raman Gouda and Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagadish H. guided the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.