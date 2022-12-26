ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for drug peddling

December 26, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons have been arrested on charges of drug peddling in Ashokapuram police station limits here.

The police arrested the duo on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar ‘K’ Block when they were allegedly peddling drugs and seized 31 grams of MDMA, Ecstasy tablets, and LSD besides cash of ₹5,000, two mobiles and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the accused is a final-year student of a law college here while the second accused is an advocate.

Investigations were on to find out the source of the drugs and how and to whom they were selling them, a statement from the police said here.

Ashokapuram police have registered a case.

