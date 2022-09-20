Two arrested for death of man in accidental firing

The Shivamogga police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a person in an accidental firing reported near Negiloni village in Hosanagar taluk on August 26. The police arrested Keerthi, 30, of Negiloni and Nagaraj, 39, of Rave village on September 17, on charges of destroying evidence.

Ambareesh, 30, of Negiloni village, died allegedly due to accidental firing when he had been to hunting along with his friends. It is said the trigger of the gun was pressed accidentally, while Ambareesh slipped while climbing up a hillock. Nagara police had registered the case and recovered a country gun with no licence from the spot.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the bullets found in his body were not fired from the gun recovered from the crime spot. Hence, the police took Keerthi, who had gone to the forest with Ambareesh, for interrogation. He reportedly admitted to destroying the evidence to avoid getting caught.

Keerthi, Ambareesh and Nagaraj had been to hunting on that day with a single barrel breech loading (SBBL) gun, borrowed from Dayanand.

They had caught a jungle cat (Felis chaus). While returning, Ambareesh suffered bullet injuries as he was negligent in handling the gun and died. Later Keerthi and Nagaraj replaced SBBL with a country gun on the spot to avoid complications and also took away the captured animal, said the police in a press release.