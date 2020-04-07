Two arrested for creating false videos

The Shravanabelagola police have arrested two people on the charge of creating a video of children staying in a madrasa and circulating it with misleading content to disturb peace. The arrested are Kumar and Sathish of Dhammaningala village in Channarayapatna taluk.

The accused recorded a video of children from Bihar and other Sates, who had been staying in a madrasa at Sathenahalli in the taluk. The accused barged inside the centre and scolded the children in foul language. It is said that the children had come for a course and were scheduled to return to their places on April 4. As trains were cancelled, they could not return.

A few miscreants recorded the video of the children and circulated it with a message that they were engaged in “anti-national activities.”

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told presspersons: “We have shifted the students to a hostel. They are all safe.”

Taking exception to the circulation of videos intended to disturb communal harmony, Mr. Gowda said the police will take action against the admins of such WhatsApp groups along with those who circulate the clips.