Two arrested for cheating people

November 15, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

The KS Layout police arrested two members of a gang from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people by offering to sell mobile phones at throwaway prices. The accused Mohammed Zubaid and Gulfam were part of the gang which moved around residential areas targeting gullible people and offer to sell them expensive mobile phones at throwaway prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, after clinching the deal, would divert the attention and handover defective mobile phones with just a screen inserted in a pouch and escape.  Based on a complaint, the police tracked down two of the accused, while others are on the run. The police suspect that the gang has cheated many people of thousands of rupees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US