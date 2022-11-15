Two arrested for cheating people

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
The KS Layout police arrested two members of a gang from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people by offering to sell mobile phones at throwaway prices. The accused Mohammed Zubaid and Gulfam were part of the gang which moved around residential areas targeting gullible people and offer to sell them expensive mobile phones at throwaway prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused, after clinching the deal, would divert the attention and handover defective mobile phones with just a screen inserted in a pouch and escape. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down two of the accused, while others are on the run. The police suspect that the gang has cheated many people of thousands of rupees.
ADVERTISEMENT