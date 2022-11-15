  1. EPaper
Two arrested for cheating people

November 15, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The KS Layout police arrested two members of a gang from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people by offering to sell mobile phones at throwaway prices. The accused Mohammed Zubaid and Gulfam were part of the gang which moved around residential areas targeting gullible people and offer to sell them expensive mobile phones at throwaway prices.

The accused, after clinching the deal, would divert the attention and handover defective mobile phones with just a screen inserted in a pouch and escape.  Based on a complaint, the police tracked down two of the accused, while others are on the run. The police suspect that the gang has cheated many people of thousands of rupees.

