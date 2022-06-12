Two arrested for chain snatching
The Hebbal police on Sunday arrested two persons who robbed a gold chain from a woman on her walk on Thursday.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras that helped the police track down the accused. The duo were seen scouting the residential area for women walking alone, when they were caught.
The accused, Asif and Ateeq,residents of DJ Halli, confessed that they were involved in three such incidents in Banasawadi, DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. The police have booked them on the charge of robbery and are investigating.
