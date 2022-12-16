Two arrested for brandishing machete at KSRTC officials

December 16, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons have been arrested in the case relating to alleged brandishing of a machete at KSRTC officials at Sathgalli bus depot in Mysuru.

Police said a case had been booked against the tenant, who had obtained the commercial complex on rent from KSRTC, his wife and two others for allegedly abusing the KSRTC officials and threatening them with a machete when they went to take possession of the premises following a court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenant, who had not been paying the annual rent properly, had secured an interim stay from the court. After the stay was vacated, the KSRTC officials went to the commercial complex at KSRTC depot to issue a notice and take possession of the premises.

A case in the regard was booked in Udayagiri police station on December 10 after a video of a woman brandishing the machete against the KSRTC officials and abusing them in a foul language had gone viral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said two of the accused had been arrested and they were on the look out for two others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US