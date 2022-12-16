Two arrested for brandishing machete at KSRTC officials

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons have been arrested in the case relating to alleged brandishing of a machete at KSRTC officials at Sathgalli bus depot in Mysuru.

Police said a case had been booked against the tenant, who had obtained the commercial complex on rent from KSRTC, his wife and two others for allegedly abusing the KSRTC officials and threatening them with a machete when they went to take possession of the premises following a court order.

The tenant, who had not been paying the annual rent properly, had secured an interim stay from the court. After the stay was vacated, the KSRTC officials went to the commercial complex at KSRTC depot to issue a notice and take possession of the premises.

A case in the regard was booked in Udayagiri police station on December 10 after a video of a woman brandishing the machete against the KSRTC officials and abusing them in a foul language had gone viral.

The police said two of the accused had been arrested and they were on the look out for two others.

