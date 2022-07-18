Karnataka

Two arrested for beating youth to death

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 18, 2022 23:03 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 23:04 IST

The Baiyappanahalli police on Monday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his associate for beating his distant relative to death over a proposal on July 15.

The accused have been identified as Nagendra and his associate Rangaswamy.

According to the police, the deceased Prajwal, a resident of Vasanthapura in Konanakunte, had proposed to the niece of the accused Nagendra and even spoke to her after sourcing her contact number through his cousin Vishnu.

The probe revealed that Prajwal and the accused are distant relatives and Nagendra was furious about Prajwal stalking his niece on her social media account. Nagendra contacted Vishnu and forced him to get Prajwal to an isolated place on Old Madras Road on July 15.

The duo beat up Prajwal and left him profusely bleeding. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by Santosh, brother of Prajwal, the police tracked down the accused through Vishnu and arrested them.

The duo have been remanded to judicial custody.

