Two arrested for beating up auto driver over road rage

October 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hennur police arrested two people who allegedly beat up an autorickshaw driver over road rage in Horamavu on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Raghu and Anil, have been charged under assault and criminal intimidation. According to the police, the accused who were in a car confronted Nanjunda Mahadevashetty, an autorickshaw driver attached to an aggregator, who was dropping off a passenger at Horamavu. Before he could realise it, one of them dragged Nanjunda out and punched him on the face while the others joined the attack. The accused were hurling abuses and showering kicks and punches, while the passengers, including a woman, got down and ran to safety.

The woman passenger even tried to intervene and requested the attackers to leave the driver alone, but the accused continued to beat up Nanjunda. The trio sped away as one of the passengers pulled out a phone to call the control room to report the incident.

The victim later approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and tracked down two of the accused, while another accused is absconding.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda had instructed the jurisdictional police to book criminal cases against people involved in road rage and open rowdy-sheet against them.

