ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assault on homemaker

March 26, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttenahalli police have arrested two men who allegedly slashed the hands of a homemaker after a futile attempt to snatch her gold chain on Puttenahalli Main Road on March 6.

The victim was returning home from a temple when the duo — Manoj Kumar and Franklin — allegedly confronted her. As one of them allegedly snatched the chain and tried to flee, the woman sensing danger held on to her chain and also grabbed one of the accused putting up a tough fight. The accused tried to get away but the woman started shouting for help. Sensing trouble, the accused pulled out a knife and slashed her hand before fleeing the spot.

The woman sustained injuries on both her hands but managed to save her valuables. She was rushed to a nearby hospital while the Puttanahalli police tracked down the accused using the CCTV footage from in and around. On Saturday, the police arrested them. Manoj is a habitual offender who has a murder case pending against him, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US