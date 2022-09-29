Two arrested after police raid

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 29, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Police conducted raids on two houses at Channarayapatna and arrested two people on charges of possessing explosives on Thursday. The arrested are Mujahid and Nayaz.

The police seized sulphur powder and crackers among other things normally used to conduct explosions in quarries. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS)  has sent the samples of the seized material for forensic examination.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told The Hindu the police arrested the two for possessing explosives. Further investigation into the incident would reveal their motive, he added..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app