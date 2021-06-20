Two arrested, 59 kg ganja seized

KALABURAGI

20 June 2021 19:59 IST

The Kalaburagi Police on Sunday arrested two men and seized 59 kg of ganja they were transporting in a vehicle from Aland towards Umarga Cross on Karnataka- Maharashtra border.

According to the police, the ganja is valued at ₹6 lakh. The police gave the names of the arrested men as Raju Babu Pawar (43) of Kodalhangarga Tanda and Santosh Gopichand Chavan (35) of Jirolli Tanda in Aland taluk. The police have also seized a four-wheeler.

The Aland Police stopped the vehicle for checking and during search, they found 30 packets wrapped with colour cello tape. These packets contained 59 kg of ganja. Earlier, the police received a tip-off about ganja being transported in a vehicle and to arrest the culprits, they adopted a well-planned strategy.

Advertising

Advertising