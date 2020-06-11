Karnataka

Two areas in Dharwad dist. sealed

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa issued orders on Thursday declaring Yalakki Shettar Colony and Hukkerikar Nagar in Dharwad and Annigeri town in Navalgund taluk as containment zones. These area have been sealed.

An area in a 200-m radius of the containment zones has been declared as buffer zone. The decision comes in the wake of a 31-year-old female (P-5,970), a resident of Yallakki Shettar Colony in Dharwad testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

She developed Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and was admitted at KIMS. Her test had confirmed that she was positive for COVID-19. She is a teacher in an English-medium school in the Fort area in Dharwad. Since she had also attended a teachers meeting in the school last week, the authorities have instructed all those who attended the meeting to get tested at the district civil hospital and be in home quarantine for a week.

A 40-year-old CRPF jawan (P-5,972), a resident of Annigeri town in Navalgund taluk, tested positive on Wednesday and hence, Annigeri town has been sealed.

