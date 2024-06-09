Two animals run over by vehicle in Bandipur

A dhole or Indian wild dog and deer were run over by a speeding vehicle in the Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The authorities said the incident took place at around 7 p.m. on Thursday when a multi-utility vehicle plying on the Gundlupet-Sultan Bathery road knocked down the two animals near the Chain Gate.

The dhole was aged around five years and the deer was three years old and both the animals died due to the impact of collision with the vehicle. The authorities have nabbed the driver and seized the vehicle involved in the incident. The driver was identified as Stephen Sunny of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district of Kerala. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the carcasses of the two animals were subjected to post-mortem after which they were left in the wild for other scavenging animals to feed on.

Meanwhile, wildlife activists have raised concern over the increase in traffic density on the two highways cutting through Bandipur. While one connects Gundlupet with Wayanad in Kerala, the other highway connects Gundlupet with Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

As both the highways connect three important tourist destinations – Mysuru, Wayanad, and Ooty – the traffic on the highways passing through Bandipur tends to be dense. There is also a night traffic ban through Bandipur which is closed for vehicle entry or exit from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Though speed limits are in place, the activists have decried the absence of speed breakers. They have also drawn attention to the pressure being brought upon the Karnataka government by a section of the stakeholders and vested interest groups frequently to lift the night traffic ban and have said that such incidents of road kill underline the imperatives of the night traffic ban.