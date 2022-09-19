Two amendment Bills approved in Council

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 19, 2022 20:49 IST

The Legislative Council on Monday passed two amendment Bills that were earlier approved in the Legislative Assembly.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2022, is aimed at providing one year extension for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government lands under Form 57.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, who tabled the Bills in the Council, said many legislators have demanded the extension of the scheme since applications were not received following parliamentary elections in 2019 and poll code.

Protection to depositors

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that was also passed in the Council aims to amend the 2004 Act (Karnataka Act 30 of 2005) to replace an Ordinance.

Any offence under the Act is cognizable and non-bailable. It aims at clubbing all FIRs, if multiple FIRs are registered either in one police station or various police stations, for fraud. It seeks to file a single case against the same accused or the same financial establishment.

The Bill seeks to empower special courts to try the accused, who may be charged under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, at the same trial.

